Cara Delevingne comes to Ashley Benson’s defence after she sparks romance buzz with G-Eazy

Cara Delevingne has come to her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson’s rescue after she was spotted kissing G-Eazy.

Taking to Instagram Story, Delevingne wrote, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Delevingne and Benson parted ways in April after nearly two years of romance. The former has since then been involved with G-Eazy, according to PEOPLE.

The new couple was seen grabbing takeout together with a couple earlier this week, with another couple.

Responding to the romance rumours between the two, Delevingne stated, “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments,” the post reads. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!”