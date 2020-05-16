close
Sat May 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2020

Cara Delevingne comes to Ashley Benson’s defence after she sparks romance buzz with G-Eazy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 16, 2020
Cara Delevingne comes to Ashley Benson’s defence after she sparks romance buzz with G-Eazy

Cara Delevingne has come to her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson’s rescue after she was spotted kissing G-Eazy.

Taking to Instagram Story, Delevingne wrote, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Delevingne and Benson parted ways in April after nearly two years of romance. The former has since then been involved with G-Eazy, according to PEOPLE.

The new couple was seen grabbing takeout together with a couple earlier this week, with another couple.

Responding to the romance rumours between the two, Delevingne stated, “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments,” the post reads. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!”

Latest News

More From Entertainment