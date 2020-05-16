Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s stunning $18 million mansion offered by Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently residing in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry, as per reports.



Perry has reportedly given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex one of the most luxurious pads in the gated community of Beverly Ridge Estate.

The Tuscan-style lavish abode boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and was custom-built by Perry after he bought the 22-acre site back in 2004.

With previous pictures shared by Perry on Instagram of his stunning mansion, it looks like Harry and Markle are living amid lots of comfort and luxury.

Step inside the fancy estate currently owned by the Sussexes below

The house even has a specially built nursery which baby Archie could call it own.

Perry had it designed for his son Aman with wooden floors and white walls, with blue and white accents.

It is said that outside the house, the couple can enjoy the huge swimming pool and sun terrace, and have the spectacular views of a swanky fountain perched in the middle of the driveway.