Jessica Alba to mesmerise fans in Netflix action-thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

Jessica Alba will star in 'Trigger Warning' for the streaming service. SHe will show off her acting skills in the action-thriller.

The film is being directed by Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-recieved Cannes entry 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' that became Indonesia's foreign film Oscar submission.



The story of the movie centers on a traumatized veteran (Alba) who inherits her grandfather's bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.



'Trigger Warning' has a script from Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

Jessica Marie Alba is an American actress. She began her television and movie appearances at age 13 in 'Camp Nowhere' and 'The Secret World' of Alex Mack, but rose to prominence at 19, as the lead actress of the television series 'Dark Angel', for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.