Sajal Ali receives love, praises from mother-in-law

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali received love and praises from her mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir.



Samra turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Sajal and wrote a beautiful caption. She says “Lucky to be In Quarantine with my bahut pyari Sajal who is my best friend too.”

“Best Ramazan ever,” she added.

The Alif actress, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family, share great bond with mother-in-law Samra.

Recently, Sajal made a sketch of her mother-in-law on Mother’s Day to pay tribute to her.



To mark the special day, Sajal showered love on mother-in-law and wrote, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY BEAUTIFUL @maamaamir. #merimamasabsepyari (My mother is the most beautiful). Happy Mother’s Day.”



