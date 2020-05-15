Meghan Markle’s former trainer sheds light on the Duchess’s pre-royalty days

Meghan Markle is known for maintaining her fitness to the utmost and while this is no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is into yoga and pilates, her former trainer has spilled details on how she used to look like back in her Hollywood days.

According to Craig McNamee, Markle used to train for 45 minutes three to four times a week.

She would begin with a cardio warm-up, moving on to stretching followed by a circuit concentrating on her posture - due to her on-screen role in 'Suits.'

McNamee said his workouts focused on training Meghan's glutes, back and hamstrings. He also introduced core exercises that focused on her abs, back, obliques and pelvic floor.

On top of their sessions together, Meghan also used to do cardio sessions and yoga, he told Women’s Magazine.

“When she gets to the gym, there’s no real complaining. She gets down to business right away and really enjoys it,” McNamee recalled.