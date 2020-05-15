Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's ‘Ball and Chain’ lands at Netflix to enthrall fans

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero package 'Ball and Chain' has landed at Netflix, the company announced on Thursday.

Blunt and Johnson co-star in Disney’s 'Jungle Cruise' which will be released next summer.

Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon will write the script based on the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell.

'Ball and Chain' follows a troubled married couple that receive superpowers that only work when they are together.

Producers are Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Kevin Misher for Misher Films and Emily Blunt for Ledbury Productions. Executive Producers are Andy Berman for Misher Films, and Scott Lobdell.

A media outlet quoted Johnson as saying: "One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale, adding, "I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life".