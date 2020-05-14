Robert Downey Jr to produce series for DC Comics after serving as Iron Man for Marvel

After working for Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. is now heading towards the rival group, DC Comics

Robert Downey Jr. unquestionably has the Marvel Studios to thank for the fame and glory that came his way.

However, now that he has hung his Iron Man armour, it seems that the superstar is now heading towards the rival group, DC Comics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Iron Man star and his wife Susan Downey are gearing up to produce an eight-episode live-action adaption of the DC Comics/Vertigo series titled Sweet Tooth which will be launched on Netflix.

The report further detailed that Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte will be starring in the series with James Brolin lending his voice as the narrator of the show.

The series has had 40 issues published since September 2009 till 2013, written by Jeff Lemire. The official synopsis of Sweet Tooth is as follows: