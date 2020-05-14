Robert Downey Jr to produce series for DC Comics after serving as Iron Man for Marvel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robert Downey Jr. unquestionably has the Marvel Studios to thank for the fame and glory that came his way.
However, now that he has hung his Iron Man armour, it seems that the superstar is now heading towards the rival group, DC Comics.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Iron Man star and his wife Susan Downey are gearing up to produce an eight-episode live-action adaption of the DC Comics/Vertigo series titled Sweet Tooth which will be launched on Netflix.
The report further detailed that Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte will be starring in the series with James Brolin lending his voice as the narrator of the show.
The series has had 40 issues published since September 2009 till 2013, written by Jeff Lemire. The official synopsis of Sweet Tooth is as follows:
“After being raised in total isolation, Gus – a boy born with deer-like antlers – is left to survive in an American landscape devastated a decade earlier by an inexplicable pandemic. Even more remarkable is that Gus is part of a rare new breed of human/animal hybrid children who have emerged in its wake, all apparently immune to the infection. Enter Jepperd, a violent, hulking drifter who soon takes in Gus and promises to lead him to “The Preserve,” a fabled safe-haven for hybrid children. Along the way they’ll have to contend with science militias, deadly scavengers, rival bounty hunters, and hybrid worshipping cultists as they fight to make it to safety and solve the mysteries of this deadly new frontier.”