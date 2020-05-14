Ariana Grande slams trolls over ‘diva’ accusations: Tired of seeing women silenced

Ariana Grande is an opinionated artist, who is not afraid of calling a spade, a spade. However, in return of standing up to what’s wrong, Grande is often called a ‘diva.’

While tackling this in the latest interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the Grammy winner shed light on being called a ‘diva’ and questioned why are men treated differently for the same behaviour.

"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.' And I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense.’”

"If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that's being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don't see that with men,” Grande added.

It's like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they're 'brilliant' and they're 'geniuses'...and yet, it's just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing."

The songstress continued, "And of course that's not always the case. It's not always that way. But it does make it kind of...It makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I'm trying to also say 'f--k that.' You know what I mean? I'm tired of seeing women silenced by it."