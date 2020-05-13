Julia Roberts opens up about her emotional bond with Garry Marshall

Julia Roberts rose to fame after her massive hit 'Pretty Woman'. She starred alongside Richard Gere in the 1990 romantic-comedy that was directed by the late Garry Marshall.

Undoubtedly, the movie made Julia a star and she formed a long-lasting connection with the director. He meant so much to Julia. She paid tribute to Gere.

The Oscar winner opened up about the incredible gift that Garry gave her after they finished filming 'Pretty Woman'.



“After Pretty Woman, Garry gave me a necklace and he gave me a great card that he wrote for me, and the necklace had a diamond heart on it. And it’s so that I would always remember that wherever I was that there was someone that loved me and was on my side,” the 52-year-old was reported to have said by Hollywood Life.

Garry was focused on making Julia laugh, as he said 'nobody laughs better than Julia.' While filming the bathtub scene, Garry had the whole cast and crew run off the set as Julia is under the water. When Julia came up, there was no one in sight. She started screaming and laughing over this prank.



Garry, Julia, and Richard all made a pact to work together again, and they reunited 10 years later for 'Runaway Bride'.

Garry breathed his last on July 19, 2016. In his final days Julia went to see Garry and opened up about her last moments with him. “Even in the saddest moments when you feel like you’re going to lose a friend, there’s too much to be happy about to ever be too sad,” Julia said. “I was there, and I just felt really honored that I got to spend some time with him.”