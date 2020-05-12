Three murder suspects arrested by SIU in Karachi

KARACHI: The Special Investigations Unit, in collaboration with the intelligence agencies, has arrested three high-profile suspects from the city during two separate encounters.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, two trained terrorists from Afghanistan were arrested upon a tip-off from the federal intelligence agency.

The SSP said that weapons and other material were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects, Nabi Gul and Mohammad Aqeel, confessed to target-killing of two Intelligence Bureau officers on Burns Road in the year 2008.

The two suspects also confessed to carrying out dozens of crimes, including murders, across the city.

Another Lyari gang-war suspect arrested

According SSP SIU Bahadur, the unit carried out another intelligence-based operation, arresting another wanted Lyari gang-war suspect.

The suspect had several cases registered against him in different police stations of the city, said the police official, adding that police recovered illegally-possessed weapons and ammunition from him.

The suspect, identified as Shehzad alias Chottu, confessed to being a part of more than 40 murders.

Shehzad allegedly participated in the target-killings of rival Baba Ladla group members, upon the directives of faction leader Uzair Jan Baloch.

Police said that further investigation is underway and it is expected that more arrests will be carried out based on the information extracted from the suspects in custody.