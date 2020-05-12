close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2020

Oscars organisers mull postponing 93rd Academy Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 12, 2020

Oscars organisers are reportedly considering to postpone 93rd Academy Awards , which was planned to be held on February 28, as lack of new releases during coronavirus crisis threatened 2021 awards season.

The 2021 Academy Awards may be postponed by four months, marking the most major shakeup in the 93-year history of the Oscars.

The biggest event of the entertainment industry is under threat due to the lack of new films amid the Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen studios delay releases and shut down production on new projects. 

According reports, organisers  are in talks to push back the ceremony by up to four months. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment