Oscars organisers mull postponing 93rd Academy Awards

Oscars organisers are reportedly considering to postpone 93rd Academy Awards , which was planned to be held on February 28, as lack of new releases during coronavirus crisis threatened 2021 awards season.

The biggest event of the entertainment industry is under threat due to the lack of new films amid the Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen studios delay releases and shut down production on new projects.



