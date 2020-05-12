Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Tere Bina’ is out now

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited new romantic track Tere Bina, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been released amid lockdown.



The Bharat actor, who is in quarantine at his Panvel farm house, released the song on his YouTube channel.

Salman Khan, while sharing the link on Instagram, wrote, “Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye , ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo... (I made this song and posted it for you, now you listen to this track, sing and share it and enjoy it.”

Tere Bina teaser, released two days back, received a sweeping response from fans.



Earlier, Salman Khan and Jacqueline revealed the details of the song in an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa.

He shot Tere Bina after coronavirus-themed Pyaar Karona at his Panvel farmhouse during the ongoing lockdown.

According to Salman, Tere Bina is his cheapest production to date and it took four days for its shooting.

Jacqueline also revealed that it was so simple to shoot for the song at the farmhouse because there were only three people.