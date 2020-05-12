Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey 'annoy each other' in quarantine

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been quarantining together in Toronto for the past few weeks. They keep their fans updated on what they are doing during this difficult time.

In the fourth episode of their Facebook Watch show 'The Biebers', which was shared on Monday, the celebrities talked about getting on each other's nerves a bit during the lockdown.

The 23-year-old model revealed: "I think just being in each other's space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things... it's definitely hard sometimes."

"I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely... bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don't even try."

The two wed in 2018 after a short engagement period. And in 2019 they enjoyed another wedding with friends and family.