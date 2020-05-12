Jonas Brothers and Karol G team up for new song

Jonas Brothers are all set to enthrall the music lovers with brand new song featuring Karol G. They have made the announcement on social media.



Soon after the pop band announced that they are about to drop a new music their excited fans took to social media and shared it warmly to friends.

The song titled ‘X’ will feature the brothers collaborating with Colombian singer Karol G. While they did not disclose any more information about the track, according to their caption, the song will come out on May 15.

"5/15 X @karolg” the caption read. Shortly after the announcement was made, Jonas Brothers’ fans, brimming with excitement, flooded the social media. “Its going to be everyone’s favorite summer song!!!!!!!!!"



"Honestly, the Jonas Brothers saved my morning by announcing X will be coming this freaking friday may 15th! need that song on my spotify! Yessssss," another fan wrote.



