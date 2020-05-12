At least 10% of coronavirus cases in each Sindh district are women: health dept data

Tanner Ross/via The News

KARACHI: At least 10% of the positive cases of the novel coronavirus from each district in Sindh are women, data released Tuesday by the provincial health department showed.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the worst-hit region in the province is Karachi, where 27% of the total cases were women.

At least 25% of the patients in Larkana were women, 23% in Sukkur, 20% in Hyderabad, and 15% in Shaheed Benazirabad, while the lowest ratio — at 12% — was reported in Mirpurkhas.

The provincial health department's statistics also revealed that the highest number of coronavirus cases in women were from the 20-39 age group.

So far, more than 130 women are either being treated at different health facilities across Sindh or in self-quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported more than 32,600 cases of the deadly virus, of which over 12,600 were in the southern province.

More than 720 deaths have been reported across the country to date.