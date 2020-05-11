Maya Ali surprises her mom on Mother’s Day

Pakistani actress Maya Ali surprised her mom with a self-baked rainbow cake and a colourful platter filled with her favourite edibles on Mother’s Day.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her mom celebrating Mother’s Day.

She also posted pictures of rainbow cake and wrote, “I have always been keen on doing something special for my amma and this time I surprised her with a self baked rainbow cake and made a colourful platter filled with her favourite edibles.”

In another Instagram post, Maya could be seen celebrating the day with mother and wrote, “Meri pyari Amma...(My beloved mother) My strength, my peace, my blessing, my happiness, my inspiration and my hero.”







“I wish I could be even one percent as strong as you are. I am nothing without you, no matter how old I get, I will always want you to stand by my side,” she said and added “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there who love their children unconditionally and do not expect anything in return... love you Amma.”