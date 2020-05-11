close
Mon May 11, 2020
Army major succumbs to coronavirus 'in the line of duty at Torkham border': ISPR

A Pakistan Army major lost the battle against the coronavirus "in the line of duty" at Torkham border, said the ISPR on Sunday. 

"Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at #Torkham border in fight against #COVID-19. Evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to Corona Virus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation," read a tweet from the media's military wing.

Pakistan climbed to the 20th spot on the global coronavirus ranking on Sunday after the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients crossed 30,000 after Sindh reported 709 new cases.

Globally there are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

