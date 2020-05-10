Eminem thanks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting his Marshall Mathers Foundation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Eminem joined hands to donate a combined 1$ million dollars to people in Marshall Mathers hometown Detroit amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The donations were announced through Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation.
The news was announced on the Young Money Radio Show, hosted by rapper Lil Wayne on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station.
Later, Eminem took to Twitter to thank Jack for supporting Marshall Mathers Foundation.