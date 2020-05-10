close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2020

Eminem thanks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting his Marshall Mathers Foundation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 10, 2020

 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Eminem joined hands to donate a combined 1$ million dollars to people in Marshall Mathers hometown Detroit amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The donations were announced through Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The news was announced on the Young Money Radio Show, hosted by rapper Lil Wayne on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station.

Later, Eminem took to Twitter to thank Jack for supporting Marshall Mathers Foundation.


Latest News

More From Entertainment