Eminem thanks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting his Marshall Mathers Foundation

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Eminem joined hands to donate a combined 1$ million dollars to people in Marshall Mathers hometown Detroit amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The donations were announced through Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The news was announced on the Young Money Radio Show, hosted by rapper Lil Wayne on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station.

Later, Eminem took to Twitter to thank Jack for supporting Marshall Mathers Foundation.



