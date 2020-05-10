David, Victoria Beckham in hot waters for ‘tricking’ British taxpayers with new flashy pad

David and Victoria Beckham are currently not going through the smoothest of phases in their lives as they’ve just been accused of swindling British taxpayers.



According to a property source, the couple got a hold of a $20million penthouse in Miami as it provides them with ‘utmost privacy’, all the while Victoria pursued up $185,000 in emergency British taxpayer funds to save her crumbling fashion business.

As per reports, the two their hands on the $19.8million condo in One Thousand Museum and while they haven’t yet moved in, the athlete and the designer are facing immense criticism for extracting a bank loan worth $12million to purchase the property spanning 11,000 sq ft.

This news comes following Victoria’s business wanting $185,000 in British taxpayer funds to furlough her 30 staffers during the coronavirus crisis.

However, after facing flak, the company retracted their decision on May 1 of taking up the taxpayer assistance.

Meanwhile their plans for the luxe Miami pad are going down as usual as a source told Page Six: “The building is very special, it’s one of a kind. It’s like owning a piece of art. It’s a very special penthouse, you get a 360 degree of Miami from sunrise to sunset.”

“The apartment provides more privacy, believe it or not….Here, they can hop into their private elevator and they don’t have to see anyone.”

After the footballer’s Inter Miami FC team launches, the family will be living mostly in Florida.