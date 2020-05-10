Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Tere Bina’ teaser is out now

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s new track Tere Bina teaser has been released and it received a sweeping response from fans.



The Bharat actor, who is in quarantine at his Panvel farm house, turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song.

Salman Khan also extended wishes to all the mothers on Mother’s Day.

He wrote, “Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day.”

Earlier, Salman Khan and Jacqueline revealed the details of the song in an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa.



He shot Tere Bina after coronavirus-themed Pyaar Karona at his Panvel farmhouse during the ongoing lockdown.

According to Salman, Tere Bina is his cheapest production to date and it took four days in its shooting.

Jacqueline also revealed that it was so simple to shoot for the song at the farmhouse because there were only three people.