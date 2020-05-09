Here's why fans believe Emma Stone is now married to Dave McCary

Emma Stone fans are convinced that she is married to Dave McCary.

The actress wore a wedding band in a recent YouTube video, inciting speculations that she is secretly married to fiance Dave McCary whom she has been dating since 2017.

The actress reportedly postponed her marriage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason fans think she might have married the love of her life is that she was sporting the wedding band during her YouTube appearance with Reese Witherspoon.

When Dr. Harold Koplewicz, who also joined the chat, asked her about marrying an "anxious man", the actress dropped a hint that she may now be a married woman.

Many fans took to Twitter to speculate that Emma had got married after noticing the ring on her finger.



