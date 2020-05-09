Miley Cyrus was shunned by Disney after sudden shift in public image

Miley Cyrus catapulted to fame and glory following her iconic portrayal of Hannah Montana for Disney. And while she had a number of youngsters looking up to her, a dramatic alteration in her public image caused several problems.

The Wrecking Ball hit maker’s public image drastically overhauled in 2010 with her brazen music video Can’t Be Tamed, which raised quite a few eyebrows over at Walt Disney Studios.

A former employee of Radio Disney, Jose Mendoza revealed that while he worked as a Promotional Assistant, the company had left no stone unturned to protect itself from going down with Miley’s suddenly changed reputation.

"I was working for Radio Disney at the time as a Promotional Assistant. I'm not kidding when I say that the NEXT DAY after this dropped Disney made us cancel EVERYTHING that was connected to Miley Cyrus. No radio play. No mentioning her. NOTHING,” he tweeted.

“Now don't get me wrong, I know you all are upset this happened but I did genuinely love working for RD. It was an amazing 5 years before they closed down all the local stations and went digital. I got the opportunity to work with them in TX & NYC. I love both RD families,” he added.

Some fans pointed out how Disney did not immediately shun Selena Gomez unlike Miley, when she released her bold music video of Come and Get It.

He agreed, saying: "Years later when Come And Get It came out even with the video they didn't treat her like they did Miley.”

"They wanted to make a stance that they did not accept her [Miley's] sexuality being flaunted,” he said.

"At the time they were keeping her image as such a young girl. And then she did this and they had no idea what to do other than to just ban her from having any promo with us,” he said in another tweet to a fan.