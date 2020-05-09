When a tarot reader predicted Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship in 2012

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a steady relationship for quite a while now and have become one of the most sought-after couples in B-town.

Recently, a throwback video of a tarot reader predicting Ranbir's relationship with Alia back in 2012 is doing the rounds on the internet, leaving their fans in surprise.

The video was posted by a fan club on Instagram, wherein Ranbir can be seen making an appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show.

As he sits down for a tarot reading to get to know more about what his future holds, the actor is told that the girl he would eventually settle down with has not yet come into his life.

The video starts with the tarot reader saying, “Good news is, you’ve not met her yet. Or you might have met her briefly, but don’t know her intensely.”

Apart from stating that the girl will be emotional and loving, the lady also mentions that she will "have her own career."



After all the negative relationships, or negative phases you have gone through, you will finally triumph with this person,” the lady added, saying that Ranbir's ladylove will understand her line of work very well.



She ends by assuring that the relationship will be successful and that this special girl will help him rise in his life.



Judging by all the indications, fans are convinced that it was in fact Alia that the reading pointed towards.