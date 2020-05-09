close
Sat May 09, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 9, 2020

When a tarot reader predicted Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship in 2012

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 09, 2020
When a tarot reader predicted Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship in 2012 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a steady relationship for quite a while now and have become one of the most sought-after couples in B-town. 

Recently, a throwback video of a tarot reader predicting Ranbir's relationship with Alia back in 2012 is doing the rounds on the internet, leaving their fans in surprise. 

The video was posted by a fan club on Instagram, wherein Ranbir can be seen making an appearance on Simi Garewal's chat show. 

As he sits down for a tarot reading to get to know more about what his future holds, the actor is told that the girl he would eventually settle down with has not yet come into his life. 

The video starts with the tarot reader saying, “Good news is, you’ve not met her yet. Or you might have met her briefly, but don’t know her intensely.”

Well...let's now look to see how the Universe conspired to bring our fav couple together.Here's Munisha Khatwani,renowned tarot card reader,who has earlier predicted Virat for Anushka,Ranveer for DP & even Nick for PC. This is in late 2010.Ranbir was already broken up with DP & very much seeing Kat.However his tarot spread seemed to say, 'Nope.You not met your soulmate yet bruh.Even if you have met her, you have seen her briefly/you don't know her well'. Well now, Ranbir had met Alia when she was 11 & he was 21, they were to debut together with a SLB film which never took off,so no wonder. A very emotional(our Alia), loving(our Alia again),person who will have her own career(well...yeah, the girl is well on her way). Its not known whether she will be from bollywood--Well, yes. Technically, Alia was not part of the industry in 2010.She made her debut later. She will understand the demands of his line of work (and never give him a hard time about promoting a movie with a co actor, who might just be his ex.Cause THAT has happened with RKbefore) There is going to be a lot of friendship in the relationship(Alia once called Ranbir her brilliant friend.)RK cannot be in love unless he is fast friends with his lover.Pyar dosti hai. That's just the way he is.Him&Alia now do everything together,passions matching from footballthroughfilms doing bakbak all thewhile . His tarot seems to say once he is in love,once his recognises that 1 person,he would not play around.When you fall in love commitment comes easyRK ever since he met Alia has been far more open about showing affection or talking about her,not caring whether he is in public or with family/buddies,even though its his nature to be slightly reticent. After whatever negatives he has seen,this person brings positivity in his life&helps him to be victorious as well.Well yeah, purely from a professional standpoint & I know his movies work because of direction, his acting & the story, crew etc. ofc...,his most major success so far, Sanju came after he started dating Alia.She was also part of ADHM,his sole hit in 3 years at his worst phase.Kinda lucky charm-ish. Some lives are linked by destiny.....

Apart from stating that the girl will be emotional and loving, the lady also mentions that she will "have her own career." 

After all the negative relationships, or negative phases you have gone through, you will finally triumph with this person,” the lady added, saying that Ranbir's ladylove will understand her line of work very well.

She ends by assuring that the relationship will be successful and that this special girl will help him rise in his life.

Judging by all the indications, fans are convinced that it was in fact Alia that the reading pointed towards. 

