Kate Middleton, Prince William make sweet change to their social media accounts

Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their profile photo with a new family snap to give a pleasant change to their social media accounts.

The profile photo on the Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram pages was changed to an image of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The current picture was taken during Clap for our Carers. The camera then panned to the royal dignitaries stepping outside their front door at Anmer Hall, with five-year-old Princess Charlotte leading the applause for frontline workers. Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on the day, clapped in mum Kate's arms.

The previous profile photo was the family portrait used for William and Kate's 2018 Christmas card, taken in the gardens of Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Royal fans immediately noticed the new change and praised the royal couple to give a sweet surprise to them.



The Cambridges launched their Instagram account in 2015, when the account was used to share photos and information about their and Prince Harry's charitable work. When Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, it then included the Sussexes' engagements.

Harry and Meghan launched their own separate Instagram account Sussex Royal in April 2019 after creating their own royal household.