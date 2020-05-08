Iulia Vantur opens up about getting married to Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Romanian model-turned-actress Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating for some time, however, the two have never opened up about their relationship officially.



Presently, the Bharat actor is spending quality time with family and close friends including Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse amid coronavirus lockdown.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hangama, Iulia opened up about her marriage when a fan asked her to get married to Salman Khan.

When a fan asked Iulia to get married to Salman, she blushed and said that people often ask her the same question. She further revealed that even her parents had asked her the same question.

Iulia went on to say, “I think it is more to be happy with someone. Spending quality time together is more important than any other stuff.”

Earlier, she had also opened up about her relationship with Salman saying that there is nothing special brewing between the two and that they are 'just friends'.

Recently, Salman Khan with the assistance of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others dispatched essential goods to the needy and underprivileged from Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Dabangg actor shared two separate videos on Instagram and Twitter wherein he could be seen loading the essential items on bullock carts with the assistance of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others.

Salman Khan, while sharing the video on Instagram, thanked all the people for their contributions. He wrote, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all,” tagging Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Rahul Kanal, Kamaal Khan, Niketan Madhok and others.







