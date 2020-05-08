Alia Shawkat steps out of her house without Brad Pitt amid virus lockdown

American and European media outlets have been publishing conflicting reports of Brad Pitt's romantic relationship with Alia Shawkat and his former wife Jennifer Aniston at the same time.

The speculations of Alia Shawkat's growing closeness intensified after it emerged that she and Brad Pitt are reportedly spending the majority of their time together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Brad Pitt or the women he has been linked to have ignored the speculations and chosen not to confirm or deny them.



Recently, when the 'The Arrested Development' star Alia Shawkat came out of her house to run a few errands, paparazzi managed to snap a handful of pictures of the actress. She was seen buying groceries while wearing a face mask.

According to Daily Mail, Alia was wearing a sporting a black shirt which she paired with shorts.

Earlier, Us Weekly claimed that both the actors share a "very organic and easy" friendship.

"They’re hanging out plenty. They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill," the publication reported.