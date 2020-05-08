Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photo with a strong message

Jennifer Aniston, who remains locked down, shared a throwback picture of herself with a strong message against coronavirus as it's affecting lives everywhere.

The coronavirus pandemic has led the world to a standstill mode, sparing no one.The Hollywood celebrities too are practicing social distancing while using the tool of social media to stay in touch with their millions and millions of fans .



It's soothing to know that the famous Hollywood actress is going through the same issues that all of us are. And just like us, Jennifer Aniston too is done with coronavirus.

The 'Friends' alum, in a recent Instagram post, shared a throwback photo of herself dressed in her trademark orange cargo pants and a grey t-back tee. Using this snap, Jennifer had a very strong message to give against coronavirus, asking the novel illness to just go away. The actress wrote on Instagram: "Dear Covid... You can kindly go off now thank you BYE."