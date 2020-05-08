Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande drop their sweet duet 'Stuck With U'

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released their sweet duet Stuck With U on Thursday. The tune is the first of a musical compilation benefitting charitable organizations from the duo's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects.

The pair collaborated for the timely song with an adorable music video featuring contributions from people across the globe.

A week after announcing their collaboration, the music giants unveiled star-studded "Stuck with U" music video, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation.



The clip features several of the music superstars' fans and friends, with surprise appearances from Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Demi Lovato with her new beau and many, many more.

The heartfelt, romantic song focuses on what it's like being 'stuck' with those you love during this time of social distancing, even if those loved ones means dear household pets, a glass of wine, or even yourself.



