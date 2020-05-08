Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

A loved-up photo of acclaimed Pakistani celebrity star Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai, who got married last month, is making the rounds on internet and has won the hearts of the fans.



Manzar Sehbai turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo. He captioned the adorable photo as “Samina, @ManzarSehbai” with revolving hearts emoji.

People just cannot stop showering love and prayers for the newly-wed couple.



The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took fans by surprise after they got married earlier last month.

Later, they extended love and gratitude to their fans for good wishes on their wedding.