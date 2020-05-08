close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 08, 2020
Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

A loved-up photo of acclaimed Pakistani celebrity star Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai, who got married last month, is making the rounds on internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

Manzar Sehbai turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo. He captioned the adorable photo as “Samina, @ManzarSehbai” with revolving hearts emoji.

People just cannot stop showering love and prayers for the newly-wed couple.

The endearing post garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took fans by surprise after they got married earlier last month.

Later, they extended love and gratitude to their fans for good wishes on their wedding.

Latest News

More From Entertainment