US Space Force chief explains why he didn't want Steve Carell to play him on Netflix film

The chief of the US Space Force wanted Bruce Wills to play him instead of Steve Carell in an upcoming Netflix film about the military's newest branch of service.

But he jokingly offered “The Office” actor some constructive criticism.



“The one piece of advice I’d give Steve Carell is to get a haircut,” quipped Air Force General John Raymond, Space Force’s chief of space operations, who is bald.

“He’s looking a little too shaggy if he wants to play the Space Force chief,” he added, speaking at an online event.

The Netflix Inc trailer here for its show "Space Force" was released on Tuesday, showing Carell as a bumbling four-star general who was drafted into leading the Space Force after initially dismissing it as a joke.

Carell’s character’s mission appears to get off to a very rocky start. He overhears a fellow officer declare: “He’s blowing it, just like you thought.”

Raymond said there was voting on Twitter about who should play Pentagon leaders in the show. Bruce Willis was the top vote for the head of Space Force, he said.



“So I was hoping for Bruce Willis. But Steve Carell’s a great actor,” Raymond said.

“I love his shows, so we’re looking forward to that.”