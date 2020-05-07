Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Joins him and Demi Moore in Quarantine

Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming finally joined her husband and his ex-wife Demi Moore in quarantine to face the difficult time together as "one happy family" .

Willis was social distancing with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters over recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, his wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — reunited with the Die Hard actor in Idaho to celebrate their youngest's birthday together on Tuesday.

As per reports, the couple is now staying together at the Hailey, Idaho home where Bruce, 65, and Moore, 57, raised their own children, daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, before their divorce in 2000.



Other close family friends, including Bruce's older daughters, Moore, and Scout and Tallulah's respective boyfriends, are also staying with them during ongoing health crisis.





