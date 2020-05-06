Lady Gaga reveals new release date for her album 'Chromatica'

Two months after postponing her new album due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga on Wednesday announced a new release date for her sixth album 'Chromatica'.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, she revealed that the album is arriving on May 29.

She postponed the release of Chormatica until later this due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

In her latest tweet, she wrote, "The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29."



