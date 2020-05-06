close
Wed May 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Liam Hemsworth hints at split with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are no longer following one another on Instagram.

According to an Australian website, the actor has hinted at split with the 23-year old model .

Months after parting ways with singer Miley Cyrus, Liam and Brooks were first spotted together in mid-December during a lunch date.

US Weekly reported in March that the actor felt more at with Gabriella compared to his marriage with the US singer.

Following his split with Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth refused to make any comments on the matter.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to journalists or media outlets, " he said at the time.

