When Jennifer Aniston’s character gave birth on ‘Friends’, Courteney Cox had a miscarriage

Jennifer Aniston’s character of Rachel Green giving birth was indeed a happy time for all 'Friends' fans

Many of us had been overjoyed seeing Jennifer Aniston's character of Rachel Green give birth on the iconic American sitcom Friends.

However, what many may not be aware of is how that particular time on the show was a difficult for the actor’s costar Courteney Cox who was going through a rough time in her personal life after multiple miscarriages.

What Cox had in common with her character of Monica Geller was their difficulty in starting a family.

Speaking about the challenging time on the show while she faced multiple miscarriages, Cox told NBC in an earlier interview: “That was hard.”

“Sometimes, like I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth. It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny,” she recalled.

The Cougar Town actor revealed that she went through seven miscarriages before she had her daughter, whom she was pregnant with during the show’s final season.

“I had a lot of miscarriages, and I don’t think that’s something that people shouldn’t talk about, because … it was unfortunate but it happens,” she said in an interview with Busy Philips.

“I just think it’s important to get things out there so people can realize they’re not alone,” she added.