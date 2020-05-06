Miley Cyrus says celebrities have no idea what the coronavirus crisis is like / Photo by WSJ Magazine

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about getting ‘seen-zoned’ on Instagram by several celebrities after she reached out to them to appear on her quarantine talk show.



The Wrecking Ball singer recently shifted her focus from celebrities to activists and medical professionals to guest star on her Instagram show Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

"I get some messages that say 'seen' [and no response], which I guess is a no,” she confessed in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

"I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about," she said.

"This isn't Covid-19, what I'm experiencing,” she added.

"My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people.”

"I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare."

She further said: "I do not want to be a preacher or a teacher. I want to learn, and I want to listen. I want to just pass the microphone that usually is in my hands to someone who does not [have one]. Local activists fighting for their community don't have the platforms I have, and I wanted to share that."

"I'm very, very cautious of ever claiming that I know best, because the one thing I know is that I don't,” she added.