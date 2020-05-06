Hamza Ali Abbasi raises his voice for Muslims in India

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has raised his voice for Muslims being oppressed in neighbouring country of India.



The Alif actor turned to Twitter and raised his voice with hashtag "#Indian_Muslims_in_danger".

Hamza wrote, “Almost every day there is a heartbreaking news from my neighbour about Muslims being harassed or murdered. I hope & pray that somehow India gets out of this ugly & repulsive wave of hatred. May Allah help us all.”

