Elon Musk shares first glimpse of new-born son, names him 'X Æ A-12'

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.



Shortly after announcing the news, Musk took to Twitter to share the first pictures of his new-born son, upon a fan’s endearing request.

"A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," said the fan.

Musk then uploaded a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy.

The SpaceX head then shared a few other pictures of the baby with several fake face tattoos.

"Never too young for some ink haha," he quipped.

Earlier, Musk had shared the news of his son’s arrival, while also revealing his name.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," he tweeted.

The unique name of Musk’s son has raised eyebrows and fans are trying to infer the meaning behind it.

While Musk has not yet explained the meaning, he did in fact like a fan theory which suggests that the name could possibly stand for "X Ash Archangel."

This is Musk’s first child with Grimes, although he does have sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.