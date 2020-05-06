Princess Diana’s death changed Prince Charles’ role in the royal family forever

Princess Diana’s untimely demise altered Prince Charles’ role in the British royal family forever, as revealed in the new documentary The Queen and Prince Charles: Mother and Son.



Royal commentator Lady Julie Montagu explained how Charles took on a new role for parenting his two sons, William and Harry, which was earlier done by Diana mostly.

"We can see that in the hugging, the laughing, the cuddling that she did. After her death, it changes completely," Montagu said.

"He really stepped up in that parenting role when he needed to," she added.

According to the Daily Express, Prince Charles really wanted to build a support system for his sons, like the one he had in the face of Queen Mary (Queen Mother) and King George VI, as his own parents used to be away on royal trips.

Charles’ hands-on parenting did not go unnoticed as William and Harry have acknowledged his support in their lives on multiple occasions.

"One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died," Prince Harry said in Diana, 7 Days."How you deal with that, I don't know."

He continued," [Our dad] was there for us—he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process as well."