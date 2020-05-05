Bella Hadid extends an olive branch to Selena Gomez after fallout over The Weeknd

Things seem to be treading towards a pacifying point for supermodel Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez after their public fallout earlier.

Eagle-eyed fans observed an olive branch getting extended by Hadid after she quietly refollowed Gomez on Instagram after unfollowing her earlier.

Now both the stars are following each other on the photo-video sharing platform after a mutual unfollow back in 2017 when Gomez was in a relationship with Hadid’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

After news of Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship got out in January 2017, only two months after he parted ways with Hadid, the fashion icon unfollowed the Rare singer’s social media account on an immediate basis.

Gomez and her new beau had countered the move by unfollowing the model two months later in March.

Fast forward to 2019, Gomez had called for peace by letting bygones be bygones and refollowed Hadid. But the action wasn’t reciprocated till this weekend.

Earlier, the two had grabbed headlines after Hadid deleted an Instagram post following Gomez’s supportive comment on it.

However, addressing the episode later, Gomez clarified: “I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person, and it was all a misunderstanding."