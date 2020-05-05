close
Mon May 04, 2020
Madonna breaks social distancing protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 05, 2020
Madonna breaks social distancing protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Madonna shocked her fans after revealing that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The pop star was recently seen breaking social distancing protocol as she attended the birthday party of photographer and filmmaker Steven Klein, as shown in a clip she uploaded on Instagram.

In the clip, Madonna was seen with eight people despite quarantine orders, Daily Mail reported, and no one at the bash was seen wearing protective masks.

Even though the birthday party was live-streamed on Zoom so that the guests could attend it virtually, Madonna decided to join the photographer in person.

"Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining," Madonna had earlier shared about her diagnosis. 

