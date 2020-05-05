Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik debut matching evil-eye bracelets to protect their baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are gearing up for parenthood with the arrival of their baby in the upcoming future.



The soon-to-be parents recently debuted matching bracelets evil-eye bracelets to keep negativity at bay during the ongoing pandemic.

Designed by celebrity favourite George Khalife, aka ‘George the Jeweler,’ the superstar couple’s precious pieces are crafted from 14K gold, feature roughly 0.20 carats of diamonds and come at a hefty price of $275 each.

Khalife had earlier designed a stunning necklace for Hadid with ‘Zayn’ written on it, featuring her own last name in Arabic.

While speaking to an outlet, Khalife revealed, “I don’t know how exactly the evil eye came up, but I think I maybe mentioned it and she was like, ‘That’s so funny, we were just talking about pulling out some evil .’”



“We’re all Middle Eastern, so in our culture we believe they ward away jealousy and keep haters away. And you know everybody’s going to be talking about them — all eyes on them,” Khalife continued. “So I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I got you.'”

The Hollywood jewelry designer added, “I feel like times like this are just very emotional — there’s so much going on. I think they need to look at those bracelets as a reminder to not let the negative energy affect them.”