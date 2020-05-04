Sanjay Dutt says Rishi Kapoor taught him to always do things with a smile on the face

Veteran Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, who is in quarantine at his residence in Mumbai, has revealed that Rishi Kapoor taught him to always do things with a smile on our face.



Sharing a throwback adorable picture with Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter, the Sanju actor wrote, “One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone!”

In the photo, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay and Ranbir could be seen all smiling and fondling each other.

The heartbreaking post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67, after a long and strenuous two year battle with leukemia.