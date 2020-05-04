Maya Ali trying colour therapy in self-quarantine

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, who returned to social media after a short break, is trying colour therapy in the self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown.



Sharing a picture of colour-therapy book, the Parey Hut Love actress wrote, “I heard about this colour therapy but never got a chance to try this in particular.”

She added, “But now this quarantine has made me try many things which I never thought I would do. And I am doing this after I don’t know how long.”



Earlier this month, Maya Ali announced to take a short break from social media to find inner peace.

“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system. I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings.”

She announced her return on April 29, 2020 by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

She wrote, “Lo Jee aa gaie me...(I am back now) I hope all of you are spending your Ramadan safe and at home with your loved ones. May ALLAH keep you all safe from the corona virus and give us strength to get through this. This time shall pass too, Insha ALLAH. Meanwhile don’t forget those people who need you the most at this time.”







