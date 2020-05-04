Alizeh Shah pens down heartfelt note for Noaman Ansari on his birthday

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah extended love and wishes to her best friend Noaman Ansari on his birthday.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her with Noaman and penned down a sweet note for him.

She wrote, “i cant believe how lucky i am to have found a best friend like you !!! you make everyday of my life so special. Happy Birthday to the sweetest person i've ever known."

Tagging Noaman, she further wrote, “May you be gifted with life's biggest joys & never-ending bliss!"

Commenting on the endearing post Noaman thanked Alizeh and wrote, “@alizehshahofficial i am the one who is lucky tho!”



“Thank you so much for everything and the amazing surprise last night,” he added.

Alizeh and Noaman have been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019, and the couple has stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times.