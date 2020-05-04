Rishi Kapoor cannot impress any other girl, jokes Neetu Singh in throwback video

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh had gotten married back in the 1980s

Following the death of Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, fans look back at the endearing love story that he shared with wife Neetu Singh.

The couple proved to be an epitome of true love time and again on several instances in the past and one unearthed interview of Neetu making rounds is exhibiting just that.

The circulating video shows Neetu saying that her husband cannot impress any girl except for her so she is never ‘afraid’ of him having an extramarital affair.

"He's such a brat. He cannot be romantic or have an affair. No, there's no chance. Even when the girl will be like hey what's up, he'll flinch. She'll run away,” Neetu says in the video.

Rishi and Neetu had gotten married back in the 1980s and had been regarded as one of Bollywood’s power couples.



Neetu had proven to stand by him through thick and thin as she traveled with him to New York where he was getting treated for cancer. He passed away last week on April 30, after losing the two-year-long battle with the disease.