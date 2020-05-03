Meghan Markle called ‘Me-Gain’ and ‘Duchess of Difficult’ by palace staffers

Meghan Markle was often referred to by staffers with fault-finding nicknames

Meghan Markle had unquestionably raised some eyebrows when she entered the British royal family, courtesy of her nontraditional background that didn’t sit well not just for the members but also the staffers.

Drama has plagued Meghan and Prince Harry’s life not just with the toxic media scrutiny but the former actor wasn’t a favourite within the palace either.

Several startling revelations have come afloat after one palace staffer opened up to British author Tom Quinn about the inside scoop for his upcoming book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle.

It was revealed that the latest generation of royals were also facing flak as Meghan was often referred to by staffers with fault-finding nicknames such as ‘Me-Gain’, ‘the Duchess of Difficult’, ‘Di 2’ and ‘Di Lite.’

The Sussex pair has now relocated across the pond, to California where they are still getting hounded by paparazzi left, right and centre.

As per British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father Stanley, the decision of moving to Los Angeles had also been mainly taken by Meghan.

“Whose decision was it, I wonder, to build a new life in North America? I can’t help thinking that Meghan, as we must now call her, played a leading role here,” he was quoted as saying by Page Six.