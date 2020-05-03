Meghan Markle to give Gwyneth Paltrow some tough competition with her blog

Meghan had shut down her blog, The Tig, back in 2017 before she tied the knot to Prince Harry

Following her exit from the British royal family, Meghan Markle appears to be ready to compete against Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow.

As per the latest intel to slip out of the Sussex household, the former actor is now looking to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig which will take on Gwyneth Paltrow’s modern lifestyle brand Goop.

Royal expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast last week: “I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she’s going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that’s coming.”

Meier continued saying: “I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she’s already working on something.”

“I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon,” she added.

Meghan had shut down her blog, The Tig, back in 2017 before she tied the knot to Prince Harry. Her blog had comprised all things fashion, beauty, food and travel, pretty much similar to what Paltrow has going on with Goop.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the former member of the royal family wants to delve right back into writing, by relaunching her blog and also writing her second cookbook.