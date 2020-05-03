Zayn Malik's reaction to having a baby with Gigi Hadid

As per the insider, Zayn Malik 'couldn’t be more thrilled' about having a baby with Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took the world by surprise when rumours came afloat about the two expecting their first child.

And while the 25-year-old supermodel has expressed her delight over welcoming a little bundle of joy soon with her longtime on-and-off boyfriend, the singer has stayed mum on how he feels about the big news.

Now, a source cited by Us Weekly has finally given us insight into how the former One Direction member feels about becoming a father.

As per the insider, Zayn “couldn’t be more thrilled.”

"Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life. Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there,” they said, adding that even when the two weren’t together, he would "talk openly with his friends about how he was still so in love [with her]" and how he "cared so much about her...He was very hopeful that they would get back together."

The grapevine further spilled that Gigi and Zayn are now a ‘solid’ couple and their child would be keeping the two together.