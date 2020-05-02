Will Smith impressed by his hero Mike Tyson's agility and strength at 53

Mike Tyson has displayed incredible speed and power in a new video posted on his Instagram.

The former heavyweight champion showed off his impressive speed and strength, leaving fans wondering whether he is all set to make a come back to the boxing ring.



Thousands of fans flooded his video with praise, with actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, saying, "My brother you got me ready to run thru".

Hollywood star Will Smith reposted the video on his Instagram and it was seen by over 5 million people within a few hours.

"Mike at 53??? MY HERO," Will captioned the video, clearly suggesting that he can't believe the former champ could have displayed such agility and strength at this age.



