Six original 'Avengers' stars reunite to help people affected by COVID-19 outbreak

The six original 'Avengers' stars including Captain America Chris Evans, Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr., The Hulk Mark Ruffalo, Thor Chris Hemsworth, Hawkeye Jeremy Renner, and Black Widow Scarlett Johansson are reuniting to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Taking to Instagram, "Captain America" star Chris Evans regrouped his Marvel co-stars to offer one lucky fan the chance to hang out with himself and other stars.



According to reports, a $10 donation would be required to enter the raffle and the winner will get a 40-minute conference call and game night with the six stars.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.